Maharashtra: Roadways Solutions India Infra Ltd Secures ₹4,700 Crore Projects For Pune Ring Road And Jalna-Nanded Expressway

Mumbai: Roadways Solutions India Infra Ltd (RSIIL) has secured projects worth Rs4,700 crore for Pune Ring Road as well as Jalna-Nanded Expressway from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited (MSRDC).

RSIIL is the same firm that was awarded the Rs1,600 crore contract to concrete 212 roads across eight municipal wards in Mumbai in January 2023, just a day prior to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ground-breaking ceremony for several BMC projects.

However, on November 8, 2023, the BMC terminated the contract due to insufficient progress. In response, RSIIL approached the Bombay High Court, which temporarily stayed the termination and instructed the BMC to conduct a hearing, following which the BMC reaffirmed its decision to terminate the contract in January 2024, imposing a penalty of Rs64.6 crore. Additionally, RSIIL had to forfeit 2% contract deposit and 10% of its earnest money deposit. The BMC recently awarded a work order to a different contractor.

Meanwhile, with regard to the Pune Ring Road project, the firm said it aims to enhance connectivity within the Pune metropolitan area, addressing the increasing traffic demands and contributing to regional economic development. Concurrently, the company said, Jalna-Nanded Expressway will facilitate smoother transportation between these two vital cities, promoting trade and accessibility.