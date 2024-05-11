Maharashtra News: House Of Illegal Moneylender Raided In Nashik | Pixabay

A case has been registered against a private moneylender at Adgaon Police Station in Nashik following raids conducted by the deputy registrar's office. Acting on a complaint from a female borrower, the team uncovered illegal transactions totalling lakhs of rupees, including several property sales deeds.

The suspected moneylender, Vitthal Kachru Rikame (resident of Vinchur Gawli, Madsangvi, Nashik), was named in the complaint filed by Mangesh Vaishnav, chief clerk of the deputy registrar's office (cooperatives). Several complaints had been lodged against Rikame with the deputy registrar's office regarding his illegal moneylending activities. Upon receiving a complaint alleging excessive interest demands from the woman, the deputy registrar's office swiftly initiated action.

During the raid at the suspect's residence, documents including the complainant woman's vehicle papers, a cheque of ₹2.5 lakh, illegal property sale agreement receipts, deposit agreement, and lending receipts were seized. Suspecting illicit moneylending practices, a formal complaint was filed with the police by the deputy registrar's office.

Further investigation is underway.