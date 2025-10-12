 Maharashtra Minister Atul Save Inaugurates MGM Physicon 2025 International Physiotherapy Conference In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMaharashtra Minister Atul Save Inaugurates MGM Physicon 2025 International Physiotherapy Conference In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Maharashtra Minister Atul Save Inaugurates MGM Physicon 2025 International Physiotherapy Conference In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

He was speaking during the inauguration of the two-day ‘MGM Physicon 2025’ international physiotherapy conference, jointly organized by MGM School of Physiotherapy and MGM Institute of Physiotherapy at Rukmini Auditorium on Saturday

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 07:35 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Minister Atul Save Inaugurates MGM Physicon 2025 International Physiotherapy Conference In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Physiotherapy has become an integral part of everyone’s life today. Whether it is a sportsperson, artist, or professional from any field, a physiotherapist is always by their side. The importance of this field is increasing day by day, and physiotherapy has now become a necessity of the modern era,” stated Maharashtra Minister for Other Backward Class Welfare, Shri Atul Save.

He was speaking during the inauguration of the two-day ‘MGM Physicon 2025’ international physiotherapy conference, jointly organized by MGM School of Physiotherapy and MGM Institute of Physiotherapy at Rukmini Auditorium on Saturday.

Prominent dignitaries present included Ankushrao Kadam, Secretary of MGM; Dr. Shashank Dalvi, Vice-Chancellor of MGM Institute of Health Sciences; Dr. Vilas Sapkal, Vice-Chancellor of MGM University; Dr. Anand Bang, Associate Director of SEARCH; Dr. Aparna Kakkad, Medical Superintendent; Dr. Ashish Gadekar, Registrar; Dr. Sarath Babu and Dr. Rinkle Malani, Principals; and Dr. Prerna Dalvi, Conference Convenor, among others.

Addressing the gathering, Save welcomed experts from India and abroad, stating, “Physiotherapy now integrates cutting-edge technology that helps patients recover faster. I heartily congratulate MGM for hosting such a prestigious international conference in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.”

FPJ Shorts
Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: Meet Ishit Bhatt, The Kid Who Told Amitabh Bachchan, ‘Mere Ko Rules Samjhane Mat Baithna’ – Watch
Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: Meet Ishit Bhatt, The Kid Who Told Amitabh Bachchan, ‘Mere Ko Rules Samjhane Mat Baithna’ – Watch
Mumbai News: BMC To Start 'Deep Cleaning' To Control AQI
Mumbai News: BMC To Start 'Deep Cleaning' To Control AQI
Mamata Banerjee Returns To North Bengal To Review Flood Situation - VIDEO
Mamata Banerjee Returns To North Bengal To Review Flood Situation - VIDEO
Mumbai News: Woman Held For Smuggling ₹1 Crore Drugs Sourced From Bangkok
Mumbai News: Woman Held For Smuggling ₹1 Crore Drugs Sourced From Bangkok
Read Also
90% Of Pimpri-Chinchwad Votes In Housing Societies – Residents Assert Power In Upcoming PCMC...
article-image

He added, “Earlier, people were more physically active as most work involved movement. In today’s sedentary lifestyle, where most jobs require sitting for long hours, the importance of physiotherapy has significantly increased. It has carved out an essential space in the healthcare sector.”

MGM Secretary Ankushrao Kadam emphasized the role of physical activity, saying, “To maintain good health, moderate exercise is essential. Physiotherapy plays a crucial role in keeping people healthy and active.”

Eminent experts participating in the conference included Dr. Anand Bang, Dr. Saurabh Sharma, Dr. Karen Fitt, Dr. Cynthia Sreekesavan, Dr. Maria Ziantani, Dr. Ashokan Arumugam, Dr. Prabhat Ranjan, Dr. R. Vasanthan, Dr. Prashant Mukkannavar, Dr. Irshad Qureshi, Dr. Vijay Kumar, Dr. Harpreet Singh, Dr. Kapil Garg, Ashwin Kshirsagar, Dr. Chirag Verma, Dr. Yuvraj Singh, and others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik Video: Secret Tunnel Discovered In Arrested Ex-Corporator Prakash Londhe's Office

Nashik Video: Secret Tunnel Discovered In Arrested Ex-Corporator Prakash Londhe's Office

Nashik: Lt. Gen. N S Sarna Urges Local Industries To Join Defence Manufacturing Under Atmanirbhar...

Nashik: Lt. Gen. N S Sarna Urges Local Industries To Join Defence Manufacturing Under Atmanirbhar...

Nashik: 'Marathas Should Get Separate Quota,' Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Clarifies OBC Stand On...

Nashik: 'Marathas Should Get Separate Quota,' Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Clarifies OBC Stand On...

Nashik's Proud Son: Group Captain Kunal Shimpi Honored With Vayu Sena Medal For Bravery In Operation...

Nashik's Proud Son: Group Captain Kunal Shimpi Honored With Vayu Sena Medal For Bravery In Operation...

Nashik Police Arrest Gang Behind Viral Threatening Reel Showing Sickles, Criminal Threats

Nashik Police Arrest Gang Behind Viral Threatening Reel Showing Sickles, Criminal Threats