Maharashtra Minister Atul Save Inaugurates MGM Physicon 2025 International Physiotherapy Conference In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Physiotherapy has become an integral part of everyone’s life today. Whether it is a sportsperson, artist, or professional from any field, a physiotherapist is always by their side. The importance of this field is increasing day by day, and physiotherapy has now become a necessity of the modern era,” stated Maharashtra Minister for Other Backward Class Welfare, Shri Atul Save.

He was speaking during the inauguration of the two-day ‘MGM Physicon 2025’ international physiotherapy conference, jointly organized by MGM School of Physiotherapy and MGM Institute of Physiotherapy at Rukmini Auditorium on Saturday.

Prominent dignitaries present included Ankushrao Kadam, Secretary of MGM; Dr. Shashank Dalvi, Vice-Chancellor of MGM Institute of Health Sciences; Dr. Vilas Sapkal, Vice-Chancellor of MGM University; Dr. Anand Bang, Associate Director of SEARCH; Dr. Aparna Kakkad, Medical Superintendent; Dr. Ashish Gadekar, Registrar; Dr. Sarath Babu and Dr. Rinkle Malani, Principals; and Dr. Prerna Dalvi, Conference Convenor, among others.

Addressing the gathering, Save welcomed experts from India and abroad, stating, “Physiotherapy now integrates cutting-edge technology that helps patients recover faster. I heartily congratulate MGM for hosting such a prestigious international conference in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.”

He added, “Earlier, people were more physically active as most work involved movement. In today’s sedentary lifestyle, where most jobs require sitting for long hours, the importance of physiotherapy has significantly increased. It has carved out an essential space in the healthcare sector.”

MGM Secretary Ankushrao Kadam emphasized the role of physical activity, saying, “To maintain good health, moderate exercise is essential. Physiotherapy plays a crucial role in keeping people healthy and active.”

Eminent experts participating in the conference included Dr. Anand Bang, Dr. Saurabh Sharma, Dr. Karen Fitt, Dr. Cynthia Sreekesavan, Dr. Maria Ziantani, Dr. Ashokan Arumugam, Dr. Prabhat Ranjan, Dr. R. Vasanthan, Dr. Prashant Mukkannavar, Dr. Irshad Qureshi, Dr. Vijay Kumar, Dr. Harpreet Singh, Dr. Kapil Garg, Ashwin Kshirsagar, Dr. Chirag Verma, Dr. Yuvraj Singh, and others.