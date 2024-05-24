 Maharashtra: Meet Gaus Shaikh, Who Wrote Exam With Feet And Scored 78% in Class 12
Born without arms, Gaus Shaikh, a student in the Science stream, refused to take the help of an exam scribe and wrote with his toes during the examination for the Higher Secondary Certificate conducted in March.

Friday, May 24, 2024
A physically challenged student from Maharashtra's Latur district, who wrote the Class 12 examination with his feet, overcame hurdles to score 78 per cent marks and is determined to become an IAS officer.

Born without arms, Gaus Shaikh, a student in the Science stream, refused to take the help of an exam scribe and wrote with his toes during the examination for the Higher Secondary Certificate conducted in March.

The results of the examination were declared earlier this week.

Hailing from a small village, the 17-year-old completed his schooling at Renukadevi Higher Secondary Ashram School in Vasantnagar Tanda, where his father works as a peon.

"Gaus started writing numbers and letters when he was four. His primary teachers got him to practise writing with his toes. He appears for exam papers just like other students within the duration. He takes care of all his work," said his father, Amjad.

Talking to PTI, Gaus said, "Since childhood, I have dreamt of serving my country, which is why I want to become an IAS officer."  

