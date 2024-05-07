Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Panchgani Restaurant Offers 50 Percent Discount for Those Who Vote in Polls |

A 'holiday' is granted everywhere on polling day in general election. The sole purpose of this holiday is for workers to fulfill their national duty by exercising their right to vote on that day, no less. To encourage voter turnout for the current Lok Sabha election, many voting awareness activities have been implemented at the government levels. Whether these efforts will have a positive effect or not will become clear from the statistics of the polling day on Tuesday, May 7.

While efforts are being made at various levels by the Pachgani Giristhan Municipal Council to increase the currently decreasing voter turnout against the backdrop of the Satara Lok Sabha constituency elections on May 7, the Purohit Namaste restaurant in Panchgani has also contributed to the voting drive. They have initiated a 'Get 50 percent discount on food items' scheme. Those who voted on May 7 will receive a 50 percent discount on any food item if they show their voting 'ink' on their finger.

To awaken citizens

Bharatbhai Purohit, the owner of Purohit Namaste Restaurant, has spearheaded this initiative. It is anticipated that the attractiveness of such offers will boost voter turnout.

As a significant portion of highly educated individuals, businessmen, officials, and women are abstaining from voting, social organisations, along with the government and some citizens, are endeavouring to raise awareness among voters. Many educated citizens refrain from voting with the sentiment of 'voting won't change anything.' Bharatbhai Purohit, the owner of Purohit Namaste restaurant, remarked on Monday evening, "We are offering a 50 percent discount on food at our restaurant to awaken such citizens to the importance of voting for development and good governance."