 Maharashtra: Housing Federation Seeks Single Window Scheme For Redevelopment Nod
Maharashtra: Housing Federation Seeks Single Window Scheme For Redevelopment Nod

There are nearly 1.25 lakh registered societies in Maharashtra of which some one lakh are made up of buildings

PTIUpdated: Saturday, June 01, 2024, 04:48 PM IST
A single window scheme should be implemented to speed up permissions for the redevelopment of co-operative housing societies, which takes 2-3 months now, the Maharashtra State Co-operative Housing Societies Federation demanded on Friday.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the federation's president Suhas Patwardhan said currently files move between three to four departments, which causes stress to stakeholders.

"There should be a single window system to grant permission for redevelopment projects of the residential co-operative societies. Earlier the state government said a single window system would be implemented, but nothing has moved ahead. With a single window system, plans can be reviewed and sanctions can be given in some days. It currently takes at least two to three months," he said.

There are nearly 1.25 lakh registered societies in Maharashtra of which some one lakh are made up of buildings, Parwardhan told reporters.

