 Maharashtra Govt Orders Audit Of Vasantdada Sugar Institute Funds; Rohit Pawar Says Baramati Being Targeted
The Maharashtra government has directed the sugar commissioner to form a committee to audit funds given to Pune’s Vasantdada Sugar Institute (VSI) for research. While officials said it’s a routine review, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar alleged political motives, claiming the BJP is targeting Baramati, Sharad Pawar’s stronghold, after Thane.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 05:22 PM IST
article-image
Pune: The Maharashtra government has directed the sugar commissioner to form a committee to audit the funds provided to the Pune-based Vasantdada Sugar Institute (VSI) for research and verify whether they were appropriately utilised, officials said on Tuesday.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, however, said the order issued by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was not part of a routine process. The decision to form the committee indicates that the ruling BJP has now "turned its attention" to Baramati after Thane.

Notably, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar is the president of VSI, while Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and rival NCP leader Ajit Pawar is a member of the research institute.

Baramati in Pune district is the Pawar family's stronghold, while Thane is the political turf of Shiv Sena leader and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

Maharashtra's Sugar Commissioner Sanjay Kolte's Statement

Maharashtra's Sugar Commissioner Sanjay Kolte said, "We generally collect Re 1 per tonne of crushed sugar for VSI from the sugar mills in the state, and the funds collected are used for research and development activities in the sugar industry. In a cabinet meeting held on September 30, instructions were given to form a committee to check how these funds are being utilised." "On Monday, we received the minutes of the meeting, and accordingly, the committee will be formed," he said.

Asked if there was any complaint over the utilisation of funds, Kolte said there was none.

"It was discussed in the cabinet meeting, and accordingly, the minutes have been received," he added.

In a post on X, Rohit Pawar said VSI has played a major role in boosting the sugar industry in the state.

The institute, "under the leadership of Pawar Saheb, Ajit Dada, and other leaders", has been working for the welfare of farmers for several years, he pointed out.

"The CM's order to conduct an inquiry into the institute is not a routine process. It shows that after Thane, the BJP has turned its focus on Baramati. Yesterday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in his speech that the BJP does not need crutches, and now the CM has ordered an inquiry into VSI. Is this not an attempt to reduce the dependence on crutches?" the legislator said.

When the Opposition provides evidence of corruption worth crores of rupees, the government remains silent, but it chooses to target a reputed institute instead, he alleged.

"By inquiring into a good institute, an attempt is being made to defame it. This is BJP's modern politics. The BJP may gain politically, but the state will suffer a loss," he claimed.

