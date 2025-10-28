Andhra Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out At Vijayawada’s Gannavaram Airport, Customs Section Damaged

Fire Breaks Out At Vijayawada’s Gannavaram Airport, Customs Section Damaged | Representation Image

Vijayawada: A fire broke out at the Gannavaram International Airport in Vijayawada on Tuesday, damaging equipment and luggage stored in the Customs section, officials said.

According to airport authorities, the incident occurred in the Customs officials' room, where flames suddenly erupted. The fire reportedly originated in the immigration section before spreading to nearby areas of the Customs office.

Software equipment, a split air conditioner in the immigration room, and luggage bags belonging to Customs officials were gutted in the blaze.

Airport fire personnel immediately rushed to the scene and brought the fire under control, preventing a major mishap, officials said.

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)