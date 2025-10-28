 Andhra Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out At Vijayawada’s Gannavaram Airport, Customs Section Damaged
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAndhra Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out At Vijayawada’s Gannavaram Airport, Customs Section Damaged

Andhra Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out At Vijayawada’s Gannavaram Airport, Customs Section Damaged

According to airport authorities, the incident occurred in the Customs officials' room, where flames suddenly erupted. The fire reportedly originated in the immigration section before spreading to nearby areas of the Customs office.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 04:27 PM IST
article-image
Fire Breaks Out At Vijayawada’s Gannavaram Airport, Customs Section Damaged | Representation Image

Vijayawada: A fire broke out at the Gannavaram International Airport in Vijayawada on Tuesday, damaging equipment and luggage stored in the Customs section, officials said.

According to airport authorities, the incident occurred in the Customs officials' room, where flames suddenly erupted. The fire reportedly originated in the immigration section before spreading to nearby areas of the Customs office.

Software equipment, a split air conditioner in the immigration room, and luggage bags belonging to Customs officials were gutted in the blaze.

Read Also
Delhi Likely To Get 1st Artificial Rain Soon After Cloud Seeding Process Completes Amid 'Very Poor'...
article-image

Airport fire personnel immediately rushed to the scene and brought the fire under control, preventing a major mishap, officials said.

FPJ Shorts
Punjab Govt To Launch Aam Aadmi Clinics In Central Jails To Boost Inmates' Health & Well-being
Punjab Govt To Launch Aam Aadmi Clinics In Central Jails To Boost Inmates' Health & Well-being
Maharashtra Govt Orders Audit Of Vasantdada Sugar Institute Funds; Rohit Pawar Says Baramati Being Targeted
Maharashtra Govt Orders Audit Of Vasantdada Sugar Institute Funds; Rohit Pawar Says Baramati Being Targeted
Palghar: 39-Year-Old Worker Dies Of Electrocution During Routine Work At Tarapur MIDC
Palghar: 39-Year-Old Worker Dies Of Electrocution During Routine Work At Tarapur MIDC
Paris Carpenter Who Helped Restore Notre Dame Marries Inside Cathedral, Reviving City’s Romantic Legacy
Paris Carpenter Who Helped Restore Notre Dame Marries Inside Cathedral, Reviving City’s Romantic Legacy

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran': Mahagathbandhan Releases Manifesto Ahead Of Assembly Polls - VIDEO

'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran': Mahagathbandhan Releases Manifesto Ahead Of Assembly Polls - VIDEO

Punjab Govt To Launch Aam Aadmi Clinics In Central Jails To Boost Inmates' Health & Well-being

Punjab Govt To Launch Aam Aadmi Clinics In Central Jails To Boost Inmates' Health & Well-being

On Camera: Housing Society Secretary Assaults Woman & Her Brother Over Parking Dispute In Lucknow

On Camera: Housing Society Secretary Assaults Woman & Her Brother Over Parking Dispute In Lucknow

Andhra Pradesh Accident: 20 Injured As 2 APSRTC Buses Collide In Chittoor

Andhra Pradesh Accident: 20 Injured As 2 APSRTC Buses Collide In Chittoor

Pak-Born Woman Granted Indian Citizenship Under CAA After 20 Years In Rampur; Calls It ‘Perfect...

Pak-Born Woman Granted Indian Citizenship Under CAA After 20 Years In Rampur; Calls It ‘Perfect...