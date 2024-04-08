 Maharashtra: Father Beats Alcoholic Son To Death With Wooden Stick
Rambhau JagtapUpdated: Monday, April 08, 2024, 02:06 PM IST
Maharashtra: Father Beats Alcoholic Son To Death With Wooden Stick | Representative Image

A tragic incident unfolded on Saturday in Rethere Budruk near Karad, where a father allegedly beat his son to death with a wooden stick. The father, identified as Prataprao Gulabrao Mohite (74), reportedly acted out of anger as his son, Sharad Prataprao Mohite (42), was returning home drunk and abusing family members regularly and forcefully threw them from the house.

Sachin Vilas Mohite (48), a relative, lodged a complaint with the Karad Rural Police, leading to the arrest of the accused. The police registered a case of murder against Prataprao Mohite, who was subsequently produced in court and remanded to police custody for two days.

According to reports, Sharad had been battling alcohol addiction and frequently engaged in conflicts with his parents under its influence. On the day of the incident, after allegedly assaulting his parents, Sharad attempted to attack his father, prompting Prataprao to defend himself with a nearby stick. Unfortunately, the altercation resulted in Sharad sustaining a fatal head injury.

Neighbours rushed Sharad to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead by doctors. Further investigations into the matter are ongoing under the jurisdiction of the rural police in Karad.

