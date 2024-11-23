Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP's Siddharth Shirole Defeats Congress Datta Bahirat in Shivajinagar, Thanks Voters |

Just as the BJP snatched Kasba from Congress as Hemant Rasane defeated incumbent MLA Ravindra Dhangekar, BJP’s Siddharth Shirole also won Shivajinagar, defeating Datta Bahirat and Manish Anand.

Taking to X, Shirole in a note, said, "With immense pride and humility, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the citizens of Chhatrapati Shivajinagar for placing their trust in me and giving me the honor of serving you once again. This resounding victory is not just mine—it belongs to every voter, supporter, and Karyakarta who has worked tirelessly over the past five years to make this possible. Your unwavering faith in our vision for development, progress, and a brighter future has been the driving force behind this journey. I am deeply thankful for your belief, your support, and your commitment to the growth of our constituency and Maharashtra. A special note of gratitude to the BJP-Mahayuti leadership for their guidance, trust, and steadfast support throughout this journey. Your vision and direction have been pivotal in achieving this victory and motivating us to strive for a better and stronger Maharashtra. This victory is also a reminder of the immense responsibility that lies ahead. I pledge to work even harder, fulfill our commitments, and continue building Chhatrapati Shivajinagar as a model of growth and prosperity. Together, we will take our constituency and Maharashtra to greater heights. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for your trust and blessings. Let’s move forward together, stronger and more determined than ever! (sic)."

Issues like traffic management, environment protection and water woes in pockets ruled the election in the Shivajinagar this time. Even though, Bahirat had extended support for the save hills protest in the area, he lost the polls.