Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: Sunil Tingre of NCP(AP) Defeated by Bapusaheb Pathare of NCP(SP) in Tight Contest in Vadgaon Sheri | File Photos

In a tightly fought contest, Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024, Sunil Tingre of NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) was defeated by Bapusaheb Pathare of NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) in Vadgaon Sheri.

The final numbers will be updated soon by election commission.

The seat saw much drama leading up to the nomination date, as BJP's Jagdish Mulik and NCP (Ajit Pawar) incumbent MLA Sunil Tingre were both interested, however, Tingre got the ticket and Mulik was promised an MLC post by Fadnavis.

Vadgaon Sheri emerged as one of the most contentious seats for the ruling Mahayuti after BJP workers threatened not to campaign if sitting NCP MLA Sunil Tingre was renominated. Despite the dissent, Tingre was chosen as the candidate. He faced Bapusaheb Pathare from the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the last Assembly elections, Sunil Vijay Tingre of NCP won by a margin of 4,956 votes. Jagdish Tukaram Mulik of BJP was the runner-up, securing 92,752 votes.

Bapusaheb Pathare, a former member of the legislative assembly (MLA) who had previously aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), returned to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharad Pawar.

Pathare had previously represented the Vadgaon Sheri seat as an NCP MLA from 2009 to 2014 but failed to secure re-election in 2014 when all parties contested independently. Citing alleged internal conflicts, he joined the BJP in 2019.