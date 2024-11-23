 Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: Major Setback for Congress in Kolhapur South as BJP's Amal Mahadik Defeats Ruturaj Patil; Party Cadre Celebrates (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMaharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: Major Setback for Congress in Kolhapur South as BJP's Amal Mahadik Defeats Ruturaj Patil; Party Cadre Celebrates (VIDEO)

Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: Major Setback for Congress in Kolhapur South as BJP's Amal Mahadik Defeats Ruturaj Patil; Party Cadre Celebrates (VIDEO)

Meanwhile, in the latest trends from the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Mahayuti alliance has crossed the crucial majority mark, as per ECI data around 11:00 AM. It is securing a lead in 220 seats and is likely heading towards a landslide victory. Celebrations have already begun at the BJP's Mumbai office.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 12:02 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: Major Setback for Congress in Kolhapur South as BJP's Amal Mahadik Defeats Ruturaj Patil; Party Cadre Celebrates (VIDEO) |

In what can be termed as a major setback to the Congress party and Satej Patil in Kolhapur, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Amal Mahadik has defeated Congress' Ruturaj Patil in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Election results.

As of Round 10/23, Mahadik had secured 61,543 votes, while Congress candidate Ruturaj Sanjay Patil was trailing with 49,473 votes.

Meanwhile, in the latest trends from the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Mahayuti alliance has crossed the crucial majority mark, as per ECI data around 11:00 AM. It is securing a lead in 220 seats and is likely heading towards a landslide victory. Celebrations have already begun at the BJP's Mumbai office.

FPJ Shorts
BGT: Harbhajan Singh Lauds India Pacers, Points Out Need To Bat Well For Victory In Perth
BGT: Harbhajan Singh Lauds India Pacers, Points Out Need To Bat Well For Victory In Perth
Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e Design Previewed in Official Teaser Sketches
Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e Design Previewed in Official Teaser Sketches
Tilak Varma Creates History, Completes Historic T20 Century Hat-Trick During Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match Against Meghalaya
Tilak Varma Creates History, Completes Historic T20 Century Hat-Trick During Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match Against Meghalaya
Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Day 1: Water Treatment Service Operator's ₹650 Crore Issue Subscribed 2.99 By NIIs
Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Day 1: Water Treatment Service Operator's ₹650 Crore Issue Subscribed 2.99 By NIIs
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: Major Setback for Congress in Kolhapur South as BJP's...

Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: Major Setback for Congress in Kolhapur South as BJP's...

Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: Supporters Burst Crackers in Baramati as Ajit Pawar...

Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: Supporters Burst Crackers in Baramati as Ajit Pawar...

Pune: Non-Functional Street Lights Leave Kalyani Nagar Residents In The Dark

Pune: Non-Functional Street Lights Leave Kalyani Nagar Residents In The Dark

Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: Siddharth Shirole, Hemant Rasane, Mahesh Landge, Madhuri...

Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: Siddharth Shirole, Hemant Rasane, Mahesh Landge, Madhuri...

Direct Flights From Pune To Dubai & Bangkok Begin; Pune Airport Climbs To 74th In ASQ Ranking

Direct Flights From Pune To Dubai & Bangkok Begin; Pune Airport Climbs To 74th In ASQ Ranking