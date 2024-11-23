 Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 Results: Former Health Minister Rajesh Tope Loses From Jalna's Ghansawangi Constituency
Maharashtra's Ghansawangi assembly seat, which also includes Antarwali Sarati, the epicentre of the Maratha quota agitation led by Manoj Jarange, has been a key battleground.

Updated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 08:41 PM IST
In a closely contested battle in Jalna's Ghansawangi constituency, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena's Hikmat Udhan secured victory with 98,496 votes, defeating Rajesh Tope of the Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar faction, who garnered 96,187 votes. Udhan won by a margin of 2,309 votes, marking a significant win for Shiv Sena in this tight race.

The seat was represented by senior NCP (SP) leader and former state minister Rajesh Tope since 2009. Rajesh Tope, the former health minister of the state, was hailed for his work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

