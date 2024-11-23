 Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: NCP-AP's Dilip Walse Patil Escapes Defeat with Mere Margin of 1,500 Votes as NCP-SP's Devdatta Nikam Gives Tough Fight
Walse Patil, a former home minister, first became an MLA in 1990 from Ambegaon on a Congress ticket and has since then become a six-time MLA from the constituency.

Saturday, November 23, 2024
In what can be termed as a neck-and-neck fight, NCP-AP's Dilip Walse Patil escaped defeat with a mere margin of 1,500 votes as NCP-SP's Devdatta Nikam gave him a tough fight.

