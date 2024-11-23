Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: NCP-AP's Dilip Walse Patil Escapes Defeat with Mere Margin of 1,500 Votes as NCP-SP's Devdatta Nikam Gives Tough Fight | File Image

In what can be termed as a neck-and-neck fight, NCP-AP's Dilip Walse Patil escaped defeat with a mere margin of 1,500 votes as NCP-SP's Devdatta Nikam gave him a tough fight.

Walse Patil, a former home minister, first became an MLA in 1990 from Ambegaon on a Congress ticket and has since then become a six-time MLA from the constituency.

In a closely contested battle, Dilip Dattatray Walse Patil of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won the seat with a narrow margin of 1,523 votes, securing 106,888 votes. His opponent, Devdatta Jayvantrao Nikam from the Nationalist Congress Party – Sharad Pawar faction, received 105,365 votes, falling short by just over a thousand votes in this tight race.

Meanwhile, Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat loses from Sangamner by 10,560 votes. He was an MLA since 1985.