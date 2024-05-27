Maharashtra: AIMIM Leader And Former Malegaon Mayor Abdul Malik Yunus Shot Three Times

Maharashtra: AIMIM's Leader and Ex-Mayor Abdul Malik Yunus Isa Shot Thrice, Tension Prevails in Malegaon |

Former Mayor of Malegaon and Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen's (AIMIM) Abdul Malik Yunus Isa was fired upon by unidentified assailants on Monday.

The assailants escaped after firing three bullets. The attackers came on a motorcycle. Yunus Isa was seriously injured in this attack. Meanwhile, there is tension in Malegaon after the attack on Abdul Malik Yunus Isa.

Search on for attackers

The incident took place between 12 midnight and 1am. Malik was immediately admitted to the hospital for treatment. Later, Malik was shifted to Nashik for treatment.

Malik was having a tea at the hotel when unidentified assailants opened fire on him. AIMIM's Malegaon Central MLA Mohammad Ismail Abdul Khalique visited him and inquired about the incident. Demand to find and arrest the attackers has been made by supporters and party.

A day before, there was an incident of firing for extortion at a petrol pump in Zodge near Malegaon. Since this incident took place on the second day, the question are being raised on police administration.