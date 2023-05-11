Mahakaleshwar Sang Uttar Bharat Devbhoomi Yatra: 750 embark on spiritual journey aboard Bharat Gaurav Train |

Amidst great enthusiasm, the highly anticipated Mahakaleshwar Sang Uttar Bharat Devbhoomi Yatra commenced its 10-day expedition from Pune on Thursday. Organized by IRCTC West Zone, this sacred journey embarked on a remarkable adventure facilitated by the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train, with a total of 750 passengers eagerly boarding the train.

The Mahakaleshwar Sang Uttar Bharat Devbhoomi Yatra encompasses a spiritual pilgrimage to several significant religious sites and popular destinations, including Ujjain, Agra, Mathura, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Amritsar, and Shri Mata Vaishnodevi. The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train will traverse through these holy cities, offering a unique and enriching experience to devoted tourists.

Ministry of Railways has been operating Bharat Gaurav Tourist Trains from different parts of the country. These theme-based trains are conceptualized to showcase Bharat's rich cultural and religious heritage, not only to domestic tourists but also to international visitors. By promoting India as a destination in both the international and domestic tourism arena, the Ministry aims to highlight the diverse and captivating attractions the country has to offer.

The Mahakaleshwar Sang Uttar Bharat Devbhoomi Yatra marks the beginning of a profound spiritual journey, inviting participants to immerse themselves in the sacred essence of these revered destinations. As the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train embarks on this grand expedition, passengers eagerly anticipate a transformative experience filled with divine blessings and cherished memories.

