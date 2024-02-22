Mahabaleshwar Gears Up For Grand 100th Divisional Drama Conference Of Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad |

The three-day 100th Divisional Drama Conference of Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad is set to unfold from February 23 to 25 in Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra.

The main stage at the police parade ground has been fully set up, complemented by the ongoing vibrant rehearsals undertaken by local theatre artists who are actively participating in this event. The entire city is undergoing beautification to extend a warm welcome to the theatre workers attending the conference.

All arrangements for this gathering have been meticulously finalized, with key figures like DM Bavlekar, Chairman of Natya Parishad Mahabaleshwar Branch, Yogesh Patil, Chief and Administrator of Mahabaleshwar Municipality, Rajesh Kumbhardare, Governing Body Member, Satish Lotke, Treasurer, and Vice Presidents Santosh Shinde, Babanrao Dhebe, Sanjay Dasture, Vilas Kale, among others, deeply involved in the preparations.

Organised to propel the theatre movement in Mahabaleshwar, this conference is expected to inject new vigour into the local theatre community, fostering the potential for artists from Mahabaleshwar to shine across Maharashtra. The schedule encompasses a one-act play, Nathya Chhata, and Nathya Sangeet from 3:30pm to 4:30pm, followed by a local artist production of "Gadhvacha Lagn" from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. At 6:30pm to 7:30pm, "Nana Jara Thamba Na," a comedic one-act play will be presented, and at eight o'clock, "Don't Worry Ho Jayega," a professional drama featuring seasoned actors, will grace the stage.

On Saturday, February 24, a grand procession will commence at 10am, featuring a special presence of cinema and theatre artists. Various chariots representing Maharashtra's culture will participate in the Dindi, featuring local women performing dances from different states. The Dindi, starting from Venna Darshan and proceeding via the market, will conclude at Shivaji Maharaj Natya Nagri. The theatre conference will be inaugurated at 2pm by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, followed by various dignitaries.

Sunday, February 25, will host a cultural program by local women and theater workers at 10:30am. From 1am to 4pm, three children's plays will be performed, offering a unique experience for the young audience.

The transfer ceremony at 4pm will be attended by dignitaries such as Dr Jabbar Patel, Neelam Shirke-Samant, and MP Srinivas Patil.