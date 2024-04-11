Lok Sabha Election 2024: Dr Kalyan Kale Pitted Against Raosaheb Danve In Jalna

The Congress has nominated Dr. Kalyan Kale as its official candidate from the Jalna Lok Sabha constituency. The announcement was made in Mumbai on Wednesday. The polling in Jalna is scheduled for May 13. Dr. Kale, who was the former MLA from the Aurangabad (East) assembly constituency, is being considered the better candidate against the Union Minister of State for Railways, Raosaheb Danve, from the Jalna constituency. Dr. Kale had contested the 2009 LS election from Jalna against Danve and lost by a minor margin of 8,000 votes.

There will be a direct fight between Dr. Kalyan Kale and Raosaheb Danve, who is the five-term MP from Jalna. The Congress Party, which is expecting a change in the country’s politics, has strategically announced the candidature of Dr. Kale to counter the sitting MP in Jalna, as per experts' opinions. However, time will decide whether the people want a change or prefer to continue with the present situation. Still, it is going to be a tough game for both the BJP and Congress in the Jalna constituency.