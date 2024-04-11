 Lok Sabha Election 2024: Dr Kalyan Kale Pitted Against Raosaheb Danve In Jalna
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneLok Sabha Election 2024: Dr Kalyan Kale Pitted Against Raosaheb Danve In Jalna

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Dr Kalyan Kale Pitted Against Raosaheb Danve In Jalna

There will be a direct fight between Dr. Kalyan Kale and Raosaheb Danve, who is the five-term MP from Jalna. The Congress Party, which is expecting a change in the country’s politics, has strategically announced the candidature of Dr. Kale to counter the sitting MP in Jalna, as per experts' opinions.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 02:40 PM IST
article-image

The Congress has nominated Dr. Kalyan Kale as its official candidate from the Jalna Lok Sabha constituency. The announcement was made in Mumbai on Wednesday. The polling in Jalna is scheduled for May 13. Dr. Kale, who was the former MLA from the Aurangabad (East) assembly constituency, is being considered the better candidate against the Union Minister of State for Railways, Raosaheb Danve, from the Jalna constituency. Dr. Kale had contested the 2009 LS election from Jalna against Danve and lost by a minor margin of 8,000 votes.

Read Also
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ahmednagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Jalna To Vote On May 13;...
article-image

There will be a direct fight between Dr. Kalyan Kale and Raosaheb Danve, who is the five-term MP from Jalna. The Congress Party, which is expecting a change in the country’s politics, has strategically announced the candidature of Dr. Kale to counter the sitting MP in Jalna, as per experts' opinions. However, time will decide whether the people want a change or prefer to continue with the present situation. Still, it is going to be a tough game for both the BJP and Congress in the Jalna constituency.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two Arrested For Seeking Loan On Fake Gold Necklace

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two Arrested For Seeking Loan On Fake Gold Necklace

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Dr Kalyan Kale Pitted Against Raosaheb Danve In Jalna

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Dr Kalyan Kale Pitted Against Raosaheb Danve In Jalna

VIDEO: ABVP Protests Over Vandalised 'Democracy Wall' At Gokhale Institute Of Politics & Economics...

VIDEO: ABVP Protests Over Vandalised 'Democracy Wall' At Gokhale Institute Of Politics & Economics...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Gambling Den Operated In Farm Busted, 13 Arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Gambling Den Operated In Farm Busted, 13 Arrested

Pune News: PMC Launches Toll-Free Helpline For Pre-Monsoon Nullah, Septic Tank Cleaning

Pune News: PMC Launches Toll-Free Helpline For Pre-Monsoon Nullah, Septic Tank Cleaning