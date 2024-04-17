Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP's Sudhakar Shrangare Files Nomination From Latur

Sudhakar Shrangare, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Latur Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra, filed his nomination on Tuesday. He submitted the nomination form and other relevant documents to District Returning Officer and Latur Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge.

Shrangare was accompanied by BJP's Latur district in-charge Kiran Patil and former Maharashtra minister Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar during the filing of his nomination.

With this, half a dozen candidates have filed nomination papers from the seat in Marathwada so far. The last day of filing nominations is April 19, and voting in the constituency will take place on May 7 in the third phase.