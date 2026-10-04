‘Let Pune Shut Down If Govt Refuses To Act’: CJP Chief Abhijeet Dipke Backs MPSC Agitation

CJP Chief Abhijeet Dipke |

Backing the ongoing agitation by Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants at S M Joshi Bridge, social activist and speaker Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday called for a complete shutdown of Pune if the government failed to address the students’ demands and ensure accountability over alleged irregularities in the recruitment process.

Dipke, who visited the protest site where NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has been supporting the protesting students, launched a sharp attack on the state government and the functioning of the MPSC. He alleged that the credibility of the commission had been severely damaged and questioned the appointment of its chairman.

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“Rohit Pawar is sitting here even though there is no election going on,” Dipke said, while interacting with the students. He said the present situation was such that educated youngsters with degrees were forced to sit on the streets while those without degrees occupied positions of power.

He said, “The person who is educated and has a degree is sitting on the streets, while the person without a degree is sitting in a chair.”

Questioning the functioning of the commission, Dipke alleged that those in charge did not understand the seriousness of the situation. Taking a sarcastic swipe at the alleged leakage of question papers, he said, “Conduct bids for question papers just like bids are conducted for players in the IPL.”

Dipke also invoked the Constitution and the legacy of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, saying citizens had been given several rights and that civic education remained essential. He alleged that the electoral system had also been affected by irregularities and criticised attempts to divert public attention by invoking religion.

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He further targeted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the appointment of MPSC chairman Ashok Bhimanwar. Alleging that the chairman was appointed because of his proximity to the Chief Minister, Dipke accused the government of using appointments for political and financial benefits.

He also questioned the number of departments under the control of the state government and asked whether government machinery was being used to influence political loyalties. “Licence, RTO and Income Tax… How many departments has Fadnavis got under his control? Are MLAs and MPs being bought through this?” he asked.

On the shifting of industries from Maharashtra to Gujarat, Dipke said, “Why are you sending Maharashtra’s industries to Gujarat? You should go and sit there yourself.”

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Referring to the controversy surrounding the alleged paper leak and subsequent recruitment process, Dipke questioned why the examination, interviews and release of the provisional merit list were allowed to proceed despite allegations of irregularities.

“Even after the paper leak, the examination was conducted, interviews were held and the provisional list was released. Now you are saying that the written examination was held during my tenure. Then why did Bhimanwar allow all this to happen?” he asked, adding that MPSC was no longer a “clean and credible institution”.

Dipke also expressed concern over the mental pressure faced by aspirants and urged students not to entertain suicidal thoughts. “Students should not bring thoughts of suicide into their minds,” he said, while questioning whether those responsible for the alleged leak and those who allegedly accepted money were being held accountable.

He alleged that the government was afraid even when young students raised their voices and praised the Maharashtra Police while taking a swipe at the Delhi Police.

Read Also Three MPSC Protests Erupt Across Pune As Aspirants Split Over Exam Pattern

Dipke also backed the students decision to continue their agitation despite the possibility of police cases. “If the students have to face cases for raising their voices, let them face them. Rohit Pawar is with you,” he said.

Calling for a larger mobilisation, Dipke urged students across Pune to join the agitation and bring the city to a standstill. “There are 20 lakh students. If all of you come out onto the streets for one day, there will be a resignation the very next day,” he claimed.

He questioned the purpose of studying if examination papers could allegedly be leaked. “Why should students sit in libraries and study if your papers are going to be leaked anyway? No matter how much you study, it is of no use if the papers are leaked,” he said.

Dipke said students should not leave the protest site until their demand for resignation was addressed. “Whether it takes 30 days, 60 days or three months, we will continue the fight,” he said.

He also used a cricketing reference while targeting MPSC officials, saying, “Let us take the wickets of Gyanu and Bhimanwar together.”

Dipke said he would continue to support the agitation even after leaving Pune. “I have to go back to Jantar Mantar. Gen Z is waiting there for me. You fight here, and I will fight at Jantar Mantar. Let us fight together against the government that is fully corrupt,” he said.

He said large protests were also taking place at Jantar Mantar and in Mumbai, and warned that any attempt by the government to suppress the younger generation would trigger a stronger response.

Dipke said, “If this government tries to stop the younger generation of the country, we will come back and prove how wrong they are and how corrupt the system is.” He added that political parties and the government would eventually have to answer for their actions.

Supporting MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s criticism of the electoral system, Dipke also alleged that the election system was “fully corrupt” and called for the electoral process and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) system to be reviewed and scrapped.

Dipke concluded by urging MPSC aspirants from across Pune and the district to join the agitation and intensify their protest until the students’ demands were addressed.