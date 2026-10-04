Rahul Gandhi Backs MPSC Students’ Satyagraha, Demands Chairman’s Resignation, 70,000+ Vacant Govt Jobs Filled

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi | File Pic

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the Maharashtra Competitive Examination Coordination Committee has registered its movement against paper leak and other irregularities as 'satyagraha' on the party's portal.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi launched the 'Satyagraha' digital platform to consolidate issue-based protests unfolding across the country.

He said that during the 'Chhatron ki Goonj' event in Pune, students from Maharashtra had laid out their problems before him, including paper leaks, stalled recruitments, expensive education, dilapidated hostels, food like poison, and fraud in DBT.

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"I had told Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis - reform MPSC, make the examination system transparent, listen to these children.

"Nothing happened. That's why today, the same students are sitting on satyagraha in Pune," Gandhi said on X in Hindi.

Their demands are clear: MPSC chairman should resign, and an honest, qualified officer should take his place; and 70,000+ vacant government positions should be filled immediately, he said.

"These demands are not unjust. Action is needed on them - not assurances.

"The Maharashtra Competitive Examination Coordination Committee has registered its movement as 'Satyagraha'," the former Congress president added.

The Youth Congress and NSUI have stood with the movement, Gandhi said, adding, "I've told them to keep fighting shoulder-to-shoulder with the students until their demands are met."

Gandhi said he will raise the issue again before the Maharashtra government and demand a permanent solution for it.

"The institution that determines students' futures has been hijacked. We won't let it continue like this," the Lok Sabha leader of Opposition said, using the hashtag 'Satyagraha'.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)