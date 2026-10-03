Thane Sessions Court Sentences 28-Yr-Old Man To 5 Years In Jail For Sending Obscene Content To Minor Girls Via Fake Facebook Accounts

A Thane court has sentenced a 28-year-old man to five years’ rigorous imprisonment in a case involving fake social media profiles and minor victims | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, October 3, 2026: A 28-year-old man was sentenced to five years’ rigorous imprisonment by the Thane District and Sessions Court for using fake Facebook accounts to send obscene messages, photographs and videos to minor girls and allegedly attempting to sexually exploit them. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him and directed that the amount be paid to the victims as compensation.

Court Awards Prison Sentence

District and Sessions Judge Dr Anita Nevse sentenced Mangesh Ishwardas Tambe, a resident of Uttan, to five years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 under Section 67A of the Information Technology Act.

He was also sentenced to three years’ rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000 under Section 354A of the Indian Penal Code. In case of default in payment of the IT Act fine, he will have to undergo an additional six months in prison.

Fake Facebook Profiles Used

According to the prosecution, the offences took place between December 2017 and March 2018 within the jurisdiction of Uttan Coastal Police Station in Mira-Bhayander.

Tambe had allegedly created a fake Facebook profile in the name of 'Vidya' and sent a friend request to the complainant. Believing the profile belonged to a girl, she accepted the request.

During their online conversations, Tambe allegedly began sending obscene photographs. When the complainant became suspicious and made a video call, she discovered that the person behind the account was a man. She subsequently blocked his number.

Threats To Minor Girls

Tambe then allegedly created another fake Facebook account using the complainant's name and began sending obscene messages, photographs and videos to her cousin and her minor friends. He also allegedly threatened the girls and attempted to sexually exploit them.

The complainant subsequently approached Uttan Coastal Police and lodged a complaint. Police registered a case under provisions of the IPC, POCSO Act and Information Technology Act and arrested Tambe.

Digital Evidence Presented In Trial

During the trial, the prosecution examined nine witnesses and produced digital evidence and other documents to establish the charges. The court found Tambe guilty after considering the evidence presented before it.

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Assistant Public Prosecutor Bhamre-Patil represented the prosecution. Police Head Constable Dilip Saner assisted the prosecution with court-related work.

The court directed that the fine recovered from Tambe be paid to the victims as compensation.

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