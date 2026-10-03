IIT Bombay Protest: Students Consider Hunger Strike In Shifts After Protester Suffers Fatigue, Dizziness |

Mumbai: A student participating in the hunger strike at IIT Bombay following the death of 20-year-old Sahil Wakode experienced fatigue and dizziness on Saturday, according to student protesters. She continued fasting until Saturday evening as the group assessed whether she needed emergency medical care and sought assistance from the administration.

Eight Students Join Strike

Around eight students began the hunger strike on campus at 11 am on October 2, joining the protest by Sahil’s parents, Ravindra and Sonali Wakode, who have been fasting at Azad Maidan. Saturday marked the 16th day since his death.

"We have protesting here for two days and two students have experienced fatigue. We plan to continue the protest till our demands are addressed," said a student.

Strike May Continue In Shifts

The students said they were considering continuing the hunger strike in shifts, with another group scheduled to take over on Saturday evening.

“As it has started affecting the health of students, we are considering starting the protest in shifts. From 6am to 6pm, one group of student will sit on the strike and in the next slot another set of students will take over," said the student.

Students Allege Panel Bias

Students have alleged that the committee members on the internal commitee were involved in the solidarity match for Professor Doolla, who has been named in the FIR. "This reflects a bias in the enquiry panel," said a student demanding that an external committee should be set up.

Meanwhile, Sahil’s parents were not granted permission to continue their protest at Azad Maidan over the weekend, according to their lawyer, Nikhil Kamble. They sought permission to visit the protesting students at IIT Bombay but did not proceed with the visit as the institute had not formally approved their request, he said.

Students Allege Panel Bias

“we don't intend to do anything beyond the permission from the authorities. We have asked the authorities at Azad Maidan to grant us permission to resume the strike from Monday. in the meanwhile, for the weekend we were planning to join the students at IIT Bombay campus but we haven't received the permission yet," said Nikhil Kamble, representative of the Wakode family.

"Our intention was support the students on their hunger strike and help them so that their health remains safe" said Kamble.

Following Sahil’s death, his parents lodged an FIR invoking provisions relating to abetment of suicide and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. They named IIT Bombay’s director and Professor Suryanarayana Doolla in their statement.

The students participating in the hunger strike are demanding that Sahil’s parents be allowed to enter the campus. They have also sought Professor Doolla’s suspension until the investigation concludes and the formation of an independent inquiry committee.

Meanwhile, Professor Doolla was questioned by the Mumbai crime branch on Friday.

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