KDMC Launches Month-Long Drug Awareness, Self-Defence Drive; 600 Schoolgirls To Get Martial Arts Training |

Kalyan: With rising concerns over substance abuse among youngsters and the safety of minor girls, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has launched a month-long awareness and self-defence initiative under its ‘Seva Sankalp’ campaign. The programme combines a ‘Drug-Free India’ awareness drive with karate and martial arts training aimed at equipping schoolgirls with confidence, courage and basic self-protection skills.

Students Learn About Addiction

The initiative is being conducted by the KDMC Women and Child Welfare Department, in association with Women’s Welfare Foundation, for students of municipal schools. As part of the campaign, an awareness session was recently held at Subhedar Wada School, where students were briefed about the harmful effects of addiction and the importance of staying away from substance abuse.

Alongside the awareness programme, girls were given practical demonstrations of karate and martial arts techniques that can be used in situations where they may face a threat. The training is intended to help students respond confidently during emergencies and develop both physical preparedness and mental resilience.

Focus On Safety And Prevention

The initiative comes against the backdrop of concerns over substance abuse among the younger generation as well as incidents involving harassment, inappropriate behaviour and exploitation of minor girls. Through the twin focus on prevention and self-defence, the civic body aims to create greater awareness among students while encouraging them to develop confidence and the ability to respond to difficult situations.

The programme is being implemented through the joint efforts of KDMC Women and Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Sarika Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner Kanchan Gaikwad, KDMC Education Officer Vijay Sarkate, Assistant Commissioner Dhawalu Chaure, Subhedar Wada School Headmaster Sagar Dhamode, school authorities, Women’s Welfare Foundation Director Minakshi Ujjainkar, a team of karate instructors and counsellors.

The month-long programme will cover students in both the Kalyan and Dombivli divisions. Around 300 girl students from each division, or approximately 600 students in all, are expected to receive self-defence training.

Officials associated with the initiative said the programme is designed not merely as a short-term training exercise but as an effort to build awareness, confidence and a sense of personal safety among adolescent girls. The ‘Drug-Free India’ component will focus on educating students about the physical, psychological and social consequences of addiction, while the martial arts sessions will provide practical exposure to basic self-defence techniques.

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