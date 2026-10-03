Three MPSC Protests Erupt Across Pune As Aspirants Split Over Exam Pattern | Anand Chaini

Pune: A fresh protest demanding continuation of the descriptive pattern for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Main Examination began at Alka Chowk on Saturday, marking the third simultaneous agitation by MPSC aspirants in Pune. While the new protest is centred on retaining the descriptive examination format, another agitation at Ahilya Library on Lal Bahadur Shastri Road is demanding a return to the previous objective pattern.

Meanwhile, the protest led by MLA Rohit Pawar on the S M Joshi Bridge has entered its third day, with the removal of the MPSC chairman emerging as a common demand across all three agitations.

MPSC protest in Pune | Anand Chaini

Alka Chowk: Students oppose change in descriptive pattern

The protest at Alka Chowk began on Saturday, with students demanding that the existing descriptive pattern of the MPSC Main Examination be continued. The protesters said they had spent more than two years preparing according to the present format and that any sudden change would force aspirants to begin their preparation again.

Ajinath Kedar, leader of the protest, said the descriptive format had become an integral part of students' preparation and changing it now would cause significant difficulties.

"The descriptive pattern is a must because students have practised for more than two years according to this system. If the pattern changes now, it will create a huge mess for students. They will have to restart their preparation and all the struggle they have put in over the past two years will vanish," Kedar said.

He said the group also supported the demand for the removal of the MPSC chairman but differed with Pawar's position on the examination pattern.

"We support Rohit Pawar on the main demand of removing the MPSC chairman. But we do not support him on the examination-pattern demand. When we came to know that he was demanding a different examination pattern, we decided at that very moment to step out of that protest and start a new one," Kedar said.

Ahilya Library: Aspirants demand return to objective pattern

The protest at Ahilya Library on Lal Bahadur Shastri Road entered its second day on Saturday under the leadership of Nitin Andhale. Unlike the Alka Chowk protesters, this group is demanding that the Rajyaseva examination be conducted according to the previous objective pattern.

The protesters have also demanded that the Group C 2026 examination have at least 30,000 vacancies and be conducted offline, with the upcoming Group C and Talathi Main examinations included.

They have further sought an independent, impartial and transparent inquiry into examinations conducted during the tenure of officers including Lekhe, Marathe and Nakave. The group has demanded that the Group C and Group B 2025 examinations be investigated by a retired judge.

"Our demands are clear. The Rajyaseva examination should be conducted according to the previous objective pattern. The Group C 2026 examination should have at least 30,000 vacancies and should be conducted offline. We are also demanding an independent, impartial and transparent inquiry into all examinations conducted during the tenure of officers like Lekhe, Marathe and Nakave," Andhale said.

"The Group C and Group B 2025 examinations should be investigated by a retired judge. We also want the government to come out of the Ghadge-Bhiman pattern and fill at least 2,000 posts through SARTHI, BARTI, MAHAJYOTI, TRTI, MARTI, ARTI and other such institutions," he said.

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S M Joshi Bridge: Rohit Pawar insists on chairman's removal

At the S M Joshi Bridge near Patrakar Bhavan, the protest led by Pawar entered its third day. The protesters are demanding the resignation of the MPSC chairman and the appointment of a new chairman who understands students' concerns and has a clean image.

The group has also demanded that MPSC examinations be conducted offline and that examinations held during the year in connection with the Rajasthan examination controversy be cancelled.

Pawar told The Free Press Journal that the removal of MPSC Secretary Mahendra Harpalkar did not address the protesters' principal demand.

"The secretary's removal is okay, but we are firm on the removal of the MPSC chairman. Our main demand remains the chairman's removal," Pawar said.

He said the protesters were prepared to continue their agitation if the government delayed action.

"If this takes longer, we are ready to sit here today as well. We will continue our protest until our demand is addressed," Pawar said.

Police attempted to disperse the gathering and were in the process of serving notices on students participating in the protest, according to Pawar. He warned that if the notices were served and not withdrawn, the agitation could be shifted to Alka Chowk.

"If the police go ahead with serving the notices and do not take them back, we will head towards Alka Chowk by late tonight or tomorrow morning and block the entire chowk for four to five days," Pawar said.

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Objective vs descriptive: What is the difference?

The disagreement between the protesters largely centres on how candidates should be assessed in the MPSC Main Examination.

Under an objective pattern, candidates answer multiple-choice questions by selecting one option from a set of alternatives. The format allows a large number of questions to be attempted within a specified period and primarily assesses candidates through their selected answers.

The descriptive pattern requires candidates to write answers rather than select options. It places greater emphasis on how candidates explain a subject, structure an argument, analyse an issue and present their understanding in written form.

For aspirants, the difference also changes the nature of preparation. An objective examination generally requires extensive factual revision, elimination techniques and practice of multiple-choice questions. A descriptive examination requires answer-writing practice, time management, structured presentation, analytical ability and regular evaluation of written responses.

This difference has created a visible divide among MPSC aspirants in Pune. While one group wants the previous objective format restored, another insists that the existing descriptive system be retained after years of preparation.