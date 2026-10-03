Pune Customs Seizes 1.243 Kg Hashish Concealed In Cosmetic Jars At Airport | Sourced

Pune: Pune Customs, in coordination with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Pune Regional Unit, has seized 1.243 kg of suspected cannabis extract (hashish) allegedly concealed inside cosmetic containers at Pune International Airport.

According to officials, the seizure was made on the evening of Oct 1, 2026, following behavioural profiling and screening of suspicious check-in baggage. An Indian woman passenger arriving from Bangkok on Air India Express flight IX-241 was intercepted by officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), Pune Customs, and DRI.

During a detailed examination of her baggage, officials allegedly found a waxy, semi-solid substance with a pungent odour concealed inside three commercial cosmetic jars. Two containers were labelled “Rice and Yolk Hair Treatment”, while another was labelled “Body Scrub.”

Officials said the unusual packaging appeared to be an attempt to camouflage the suspected narcotic substance as ordinary personal-care products and evade detection during baggage screening.

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A preliminary test using a Narcotic Drug Field Testing Kit reportedly returned a positive result for cannabis. The recovered substance, weighing 1.243 kg, has an estimated value of around ₹1 crore, according to Customs.

The suspected hashish has been seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The passenger has been arrested, and further investigation is underway to determine the source of the contraband and its intended destination.