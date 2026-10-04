'Won't Let Your Vehicle Leave Mantralaya': Sanjay Raut Targets Devendra Fadnavis, Backs MPSC Stir In Pune | Alister Augustine

Pune: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday extended his support to the ongoing MPSC students’ agitation led by NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar at SM Joshi Bridge, saying the government must listen to the concerns of protesting students and hold discussions with them.

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Addressing the protesters, Raut said the agitation had become a significant movement for the younger generation and warned the Maharashtra government against ignoring the students’ demands.

Raut said, “Let these slogans reach Devendra Fadnavis. He is pretending to be deaf. Thousands of these children are protesting in Pune. This is Maharashtra’s Jantar Mantar.”

He questioned the government’s claim that the students’ demands had been addressed, asking why the protesters were still on the streets if their grievances had actually been resolved.

“If the demands have been accepted, then why are the students sitting in protest?” he asked.

Raut also alleged that the government was attempting to create divisions within the agitation. He said, “I have learnt that the government has tried to create a division within your protest. If the government had a pure intention, it would have held extensive discussions with you. It would have discussed the issue with Rohit Pawar and understood your demands.”

He backed the demand for changes in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), he said, “The demand is to cleanse the MPSC Commission.”

Taking aim at the state administration, Raut said, “You are ruining a generation. Where will you pay for this sin?” He also alleged that “white-collar mafias” were controlling the system.

Raut further warned the government against underestimating the strength of the student movement. “If these youths erupt across the state, we will not let your vehicle leave Mantralaya, Chief Minister Saheb,” he said.

Raut also said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray was standing behind the protesting youth and would visit the agitation.

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Backing Rohit Pawar’s role in the protest, Raut said, “The protest raised by Rohit Pawar has become important for the generation of Maharashtra. Our generation is self-respecting.”

Calling for unity beyond political affiliations, Raut said, “There is no political party here; Maharashtra is here.”

He concluded by assuring the protesters of his support, he said, “If there is a struggle to be fought, if we have to face lathi charges, I will be standing in front with all of you. I am proud of all of you.”

He ended his address and visit at the protest site with the slogan, “A saffron salute to the students’ struggle.”