Pune: October Heat Intensifies As Temperatures Cross 35°C, Rise Above Normal | Unsplash

Pune: Pune has started experiencing warmer days with the onset of October, as daytime temperatures have remained above normal and rainfall activity has declined. The city is likely to see hotter and drier conditions in the coming days as the southwest monsoon continues to withdraw.

On Saturday, October 3, Shivajinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 34.8°C, which was 3.5°C above normal. Lohegaon recorded 35.4°C, marking a departure of 4.1°C above normal. Chinchwad and Wadgaonsheri recorded around 34.7°C, while maximum temperatures at Hadapsar, NDA, Pashan and Magarpatta remained around 33.5°C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that temperatures are likely to remain above normal across several parts of the country during October. Maharashtra has also been witnessing warmer conditions, with Malegaon recording 38.4°C on Saturday, which was 5.9°C above normal.

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Rainfall Activity Declines

Rainfall has reduced considerably across Pune, with most parts of the city recording no rain in the 24 hours till Saturday morning. Talegaon was an exception, receiving 21 mm of rainfall during the period.

The IMD has forecast mostly dry weather for Pune and surrounding areas, with skies expected to remain largely clear, turning partly cloudy at times. The weather department expects maximum temperatures to stay around 35°C over the next few days.

The Pune-Lohegaon forecast indicates a maximum of 35°C on October 3 and 4, while temperatures are expected to remain in the 34–35°C range through October 8.

Night temperatures have remained comparatively closer to normal. Shivajinagar recorded a minimum of 21.1°C, 0.5°C above normal, while Lohegaon recorded 21.9°C, 1.3°C above normal. Magarpatta and Chinchwad recorded minimum temperatures of 25.3°C and 23.8°C, respectively.

With rainfall activity easing and clearer skies allowing stronger daytime heating, Pune is likely to continue experiencing warmer conditions in the first week of October. The IMD has indicated that daytime temperatures could remain in the mid-30s over the coming days.