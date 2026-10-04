Pune: 22-Year-Old College Student Goes Missing With Boy, Emails Family About Marriage | India Filings (Representative Pic)

Pune: Police have registered a case of kidnapping and launched a search for a 22-year-old college student and the young man she is believed to have gone with after she emailed her family saying she intended to marry him despite knowing that he had AIDS.

A 22-year-old woman from a village in Haveli taluka is pursuing her final year of B.Sc. Computer Science at a private college. On Thursday morning, she left home for college as usual but did not return later in the day.

Concerned, her family began searching for her at the college and among her friends and relatives. However, they could not trace her. Around the same time, the woman sent an email to her mother, brother and younger sister stating that she was leaving with a young man.

In the email, she reportedly said that she was willing to marry the man despite knowing that he had AIDS. The family, worried about her whereabouts and safety, approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Police have registered a kidnapping case within the jurisdiction of Fursungi police station and are searching for the missing woman and the young man.