'I've Stepped Down On Ground To Fight For Students' Rights' Munde Backs MPSC Aspirants, Seeks Chairman, Secretary's Resignation | X - dhananjay_munde

Pune, October 02: Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde on Friday visited a group of protesting Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants gathered outside the Ahilya Library on Lal Bahadur Shastri Road in Pune and said he would raise their concerns with the government, while another group of students, backed by NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, was simultaneously protesting at the S M Joshi Bridge.

The parallel protests come amid continued demands by competitive examination aspirants over the functioning of the MPSC, examination procedures, recruitment vacancies and alleged irregularities.

Munde backs students’ demands

Speaking to reporters at the Ahilya Library protest, Munde said the government should intervene when students feel they have been treated unfairly.

Munde said, “No agitation is government-sponsored. The government should pay attention to these demands and take a positive decision to resolve the issues. I have come here for that.”

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Nitin Andhale, Student Representative says, ''Today, we had a positive discussion with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Regarding the issues of the students concerning the exams, we had declared an agitation in Pune. Because of this, the CM called us for a… pic.twitter.com/myRqLmIWxn — IANS (@ians_india) September 30, 2026

Rejecting suggestions that he had been sent by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Munde said, “I did not say that the CM sent me. The honourable Chief Minister spoke to me over the phone. I do not need the government to send me. I have known these students and their families for a long time.”

Munde also backed the students’ demand for action against the MPSC leadership. “I have myself spoken about the demand for the resignation of the MPSC chairman and secretary,” he said.

Aspirants list key demands

The students’ charter displayed at the protest includes a demand that the State Services examination be conducted in the earlier objective format, along with demands for offline examinations, an increase in vacancies in the Group C 2026 recruitment, transparent examinations and inquiry into the Group B and Group C 2025 examinations. They have also sought greater recruitment through various government-backed institutions and expansion of opportunities for candidates from rural areas.

Referring to the broader demands, Munde said, “All competitive examinations should be transparent, conducted on time and the number of vacancies should be increased.”

He added, “Two days ago, the Chief Minister accepted the demands in connection with the agitation. However, the required official documents did not come, because of which the students have once again taken to the streets.”

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Munde joins students’ agitation

Expressing his decision to directly join the students’ agitation, Munde said, “Now I’ve also stepped down on the ground and will fight for the students’ rights.”

On the two simultaneous agitations, Munde said, “Whether there should be one agitation or two is a decision for the students. If two agitations are being held, it cannot be said that there is a split. The demands of the students sitting at the other protest may also be the same.”

He further added, “This is not an agitation against the government; it is against the MPSC. If students are being treated unfairly, the head of the state should intervene and ensure justice for them.”