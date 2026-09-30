MPSC Students Suspend October 2 Pune Agitation After Meeting With CM Devendra Fadnavis; 70,000 Posts, Offline Exams Among Assurances | AI Representative

Pune: The proposed indefinite agitation by Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants at SM Joshi Bridge in Pune on October 2 has been temporarily suspended following a meeting between a student delegation and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday. The meeting began at 3pm and ended at 5pm.

According to student representatives, the Chief Minister assured them of action on their major demands, including filling around 70,000 government posts, conducting MPSC examinations offline, initiating a judicial inquiry into the alleged paper leak and taking action concerning senior MPSC officials.

Student representative Nitin Andhale told The Free Press Journal that the meeting was positive and that the government had agreed to address the issues through discussions with students.

“Today’s meeting of the student delegation with the Chief Minister was positive. The Chief Minister assured us that the chairman, secretary and others in connection with the paper leak would face a judicial inquiry,” Andhale said.

Among the key assurances, students said the government agreed to fill vacancies on a large scale. According to the points discussed at the meeting, recruitment will cover vacancies accumulated over the past three years, while recruitment for posts falling vacant due to retirement will be initiated nearly a year in advance. The government is expected to prepare a detailed recruitment programme within two months.

Andhale said the government had also agreed to the students’ demand for offline examinations. “The MPSC examinations will be conducted offline. No decision will be taken without discussing the examination system with the students,” he said.

The students also raised the demand for a common or single-card system through which candidates can appear for multiple examinations without repeatedly submitting the same documents. According to the students, the government has agreed to establish such a mechanism and simplify the application process.

Another major issue discussed was the functioning of the MPSC and allegations surrounding the commission. Andhale said, “The students have sought action against the chairman and members under Article 317 of the Constitution. A time-bound judicial inquiry has been approved in the meeting and it will be conducted within three months, after which further action will be considered.” The students also sought the immediate transfer of the MPSC secretary.

The latest developments come days after Pune Police granted permission for the students to hold a Satyagraha at SM Joshi Bridge near Patrakar Bhavan on October 2. The permission was granted for around 2,000 participants and came with 22 conditions concerning traffic management, public order, noise control and emergency vehicle movement.

The agitation had been planned amid continuing concerns among aspirants over examination procedures, recruitment vacancies and the functioning of the commission. The students had earlier sought permission to hold the October 2 protest at multiple locations, with police eventually approving the SM Joshi Bridge venue.

Andhale said, “We thank the Chief Minister on behalf of all students. After the discussions, all the students in the delegation unanimously decided to temporarily suspend the agitation.”

He added that the students would continue to engage with the government through discussions to ensure that the assurances given during the meeting are implemented.

Meanwhile, speaking to The Free Press Journal, NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar’s office said he was currently discussing the developments with the students. “Rohit Dada is discussing the matter with the students and will take a final decision after hearing them and discussing everything in detail. He is expected to visit Pune tomorrow and meet the student delegation that met the Chief Minister today,” the office told FPJ.