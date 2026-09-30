'Wake Up, Devabhau': Pune Congress Stages 'Kumbhakarna' Protest Over Threat To Pune Municipal Commissioner | Sourced

Pune: The Pune City Congress staged a symbolic ‘Kumbhakarna’ protest outside the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) headquarters on Wednesday, demanding action against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA who allegedly threatened PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram in connection with a ₹90-crore road tender.

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The protesters alleged that the incident reflected growing political interference in the functioning of the civic administration and demanded that the government identify the MLA and initiate legal action.

The controversy centres on the proposed Wellesley Road project along the Mula-Mutha river between Sangamwadi Bridge and Bund Garden. The tender process reportedly involved eight bidders, with the lowest bidder quoting around 12% below the estimated cost. PMC sources said the decision could save the civic body around ₹8.5-9 crore. The commissioner has reportedly confirmed that he received the alleged threat but has not disclosed the MLA’s identity.

During the protest, Congress workers placed a symbolic representation of ‘Devabhau’ dressed as Kumbhakarna near the PMC gate and used dhol-tasha performances and slogans to target what they described as the government’s “silence” over the matter.

Pune City Congress president Prashant Jagtap said, “If ruling-party MLAs are threatening IAS-level civil servants with atrocity and breach-of-privilege cases, what will happen to ordinary citizens? The government and Home Ministry are pretending to be asleep, and this protest has been organised to wake them up.”

Youth Congress city president Saurabh Amrale said the Congress stood behind the commissioner and demanded that the MLA’s identity be disclosed. “The name of the MLA who threatened the Commissioner must be made public immediately and strict legal action must be taken against him,” he said, warning of intensified protests if action was not taken.

The Congress also demanded an inquiry into the tender process, protection for civic officials facing alleged political pressure and transparency in decisions involving public money.