Pune Police Step Up Action Against MPSC Protesters, Serve Notices To Around 100 | Alister Augustine

Pune: Pune Police have stepped up action against participants in the ongoing MPSC students’ agitation, with notices being served to around 100 people in connection with the protests. According to protesters at SM Joshi Bridge, notices are being served twice a day to those involved in or supporting the agitation.

The police action comes amid continued protests by MPSC aspirants at three locations in Pune. The agitation resumed after a September 30 meeting between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and a delegation of students, following which the proposed October 2 protest had initially been suspended. However, sections of students subsequently resumed their agitation, with protests continuing at different locations in the city.

In a notice issued under Section 168 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, Vishrambaug Police Station has warned recipients against encouraging, instigating or pressuring students to participate directly or indirectly in what police have termed an unauthorised protest. The notice also refers to prohibitory orders issued under the Maharashtra Police Act and the BNSS, according to the police notice accessed by The Free Press Journal.

Police have warned that if students participate in the protest or are found to have been indirectly assisted by recipients of the notices, legal action could be initiated under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other applicable provisions.

However, protest leaders have questioned the police action. Aniket Deshmane, one of the leading members of the protest, said, “We want to ask the police and the administration exactly what wrong the students are doing by raising their genuine demands. We are protesting within the framework of the Constitution and the law, and we have not come on the streets to create any unlawful situation. If students are peacefully raising issues concerning their examinations, recruitment and future, why are notices being served to them? Instead of trying to stop students through notices and pressure, the authorities should answer their questions and address the issues for which they have gathered. We respect the law, but the authorities must also respect the constitutional right of students to express their grievances and protest peacefully.”

A police officer from Vishrambaug Police Station, speaking on condition of anonymity, told The Free Press Journal, “The protests going on at three locations in Pune are without permission. The protest led by Rohit Pawar had permission only for October 2, but they extended it and are continuing to sit without permission. What happened on October 1 involving the journalist was unfortunate, but after the attack on the journalist, Rohit Pawar and a few MPSC students sat on a protest, after which this protest began."

“So the main reason for serving these notices is that they are protesting without permission while openly claiming that they have permission. The permission for the protest led by Rohit Pawar was only for October 2, after which they did not get it extended and are still continuing it. The protest at Alka Chowk by the third group of MPSC students is also without permission, and the second group protesting in front of the Ahilya Library had permission for only one day," he added.