 Leopard spotted in Pune, mauls dog to death; shocking video surface
The visuals of the incident has been going viral on social media. The CCTV video shows the leopard approaching the dog which is leashed and sleeping on the porch. It later grabs and kills the canine.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 10:16 AM IST
article-image
Leopard spotted in Pune, mauls dog to death; shocking visuals surface | ANI

Pune: After sighting in Mumbai, a leopard was spotted in the city. The big cat killed a pet dog and took it away with itself. According to reports, the dog belonged to a farmer.

The footage shows dog jumps immediately to fend off the leopard with the big cat eventually taking away the dog. The leopard pulls at the leash which the dog was tied with.

Spotting in Mumbai

A male leopard was recently captured in Mumbai's Dindoshi area in the trap setup after leopard sighting in vicinity.

The leopard was let out in Sanjay Gandhi National park by the forest department officials.

Over time, a sense of fear developed among residents

The leopard was first spotted near a Marol housing society nearly a fortnight ago and later near a Malad residential area.

Although no one was killed, there was a  sense of fear developed among the residents soon after the leopard was spotted. 

