Leopard Preys On 12 Dogs In Satara's Saspade Village; Residents Terrified (Watch CCTV Footage)

A leopard has created a sense of terror among the villagers of Saspade in Satara district's Karad taluka. Over the past 15 days, the wild cat has been spotted roaming in the village, both in farms and residential areas. The leopard's movements have been caught on CCTV cameras.

According to the villagers, the leopard has preyed on 10-12 dogs so far. Extreme panic has spread in the area, and there is a strong demand for the forest department to address the leopard situation immediately. The dogs of farmers such as Saadhan Yadav, Sunil Yadav, Chandrakant Yadav, Rupesh Dange, Raju Yadav, Jaywant Yadav, Pramod Pawar, Haribhau Yadav, Dilip Yadav, Nilesh Yadav, and Ganpat Yadav have been preyed upon, while Tanaji Yadav's calf has also been attacked.

Dilip Yadav, a farmer and shopkeeper, said, "For three days in a row, a leopard has been spotted in front of my shop. It has also been caught on camera. Children are playing around. The danger has increased as it has preyed upon many dogs. Our villagers demand that the forest department address this issue without turning a blind eye."

Recently, in the western part of Maharashtra, including Satara, there has been an increase in the number of leopards and their attacks. They have also been spotted in urban areas. In Tarle village of Patan taluka, farmers are losing livestock due to continuous leopard attacks. This has led to desperation and anger among the farmers, as the forest department has not yet planned concrete measures to address the situation.