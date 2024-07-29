 Pune: With 9 New Cases, Zika Virus Tally Now At 48
Since June 20, Pune district has reported 48 Zika virus cases, including 14 pregnant women

Indu BhagatUpdated: Monday, July 29, 2024, 05:37 PM IST
article-image
Pune: With 9 New Cases, Zika Virus Tally Now At 48 | Photo: Representative Image

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has reported nine new cases of Zika virus infection on Monday, bringing the total to 48.

The new cases include a 25-year-old pregnant woman from Shivane. Her samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) on July 22. She complained of fever, body ache, and headache.

Other new cases include a 74-year-old woman from Erandwane, a 54-year-old woman from Law College Road, a 35-year-old woman from Kondhwa, and a 46-year-old man from Koregaon Park. Additionally, a 28-year-old woman from Wagholi and a 29-year-old woman from Fatima Nagar have also tested positive for the Zika virus.

Since June 20, Pune district has reported 48 Zika virus cases, including 14 pregnant women. Of these 48 cases, 44 are from PMC, three are from Pune rural (one each from Bhugaon, Saswad, and Wagholi), and one case is from Pune Cantonment limits.

