Latur: Teachers Protest Against Diwali Vacation Training Schedule

Latur: The government’s decision to conduct a one-week in-service training for newly appointed teachers during the Diwali vacation has sparked discontent among teachers. They are now demanding that the training schedule be revised. Several teacher unions have submitted memorandums to Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) representing teacher constituencies across the state.

According to a circular issued by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Pune, on October 3, training sessions for newly appointed teachers have been scheduled from October 25 to 31, right in the middle of the Diwali holidays.

However, the Maharashtra Rajya Sanstha Pavitra Shikshak Sangh has objected to this decision, stating that it is inconvenient for teachers.

Teachers' unions have pointed out that many of the teachers appointed through the Pavitra Portal are posted far from their hometowns. As a result, they rarely get the opportunity to visit their families, especially during festive occasions like Diwali.

Moreover, this year’s holiday period is shorter, and many teachers need to visit their native places to assess damage caused by heavy rains. Several areas in the state were severely affected due to heavy rainfall, causing damage. Most of the newly appointed teachers belong to the flood-hit families. During the crisis, they couldn't visit their affected areas, as they were on duty and far from their native.

Given these circumstances, teachers have unanimously demanded that the training be conducted after the vacation rather than during it. They have also urged teacher representatives to take up this issue sensitively and pursue it with the government.

In their memorandum, representatives of the Pavitra Shikshak Sangh have appealed to the government to respect teachers’ sentiments and reschedule the training period.

The Maharashtra Rajya Sanstha Pavitra Shikshak Sangh has submitted memorandums to former MLC Dattatraya Sawant, Marathwada Teachers’ MLC Vikram Kale, Konkan Teachers’ MLC Dnyaneshwar Mhatre, Pune Division MLC Jayant Asgaonkar, and MLC Satyajit Tambe.

Responding positively, MLCs Satyajit Tambe, Jayant Asgaonkar, and Dnyaneshwar Mhatre have written to SCERT Director Rahul Rekhawar, urging him to revise the training schedule in consideration of teachers’ concerns.