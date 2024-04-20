 Latur: "People Angry With Centre," Says Congress Leader Balasaheb Thorat
Addressing a rally for Congress candidate Shivaji Kalge, he said the party was receiving tremendous response from the people and victory in Latur would be a fitting tribute to the late stalwart Vilasrao Deshmukh.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 01:07 PM IST
Maharashtra Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat | File

"People are outraged at the autocratic policies of the BJP-led government at the Centre," Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said here on Friday. Addressing a rally for Congress candidate Shivaji Kalge, he said the party was receiving tremendous response from the people and victory in Latur would be a fitting tribute to the late stalwart Vilasrao Deshmukh.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Chandrakant Handore stated that the BJP aimed to secure more than 400 seats to change the Constitution and exhorted people to vote in large numbers to "save democracy".

"People must teach a lesson to those who are protecting corruption," Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare said.

