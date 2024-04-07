 Latur: Partially Burnt Body Of Man Found, One Held For Murder
HomePuneLatur: Partially Burnt Body Of Man Found, One Held For Murder

Latur: Partially Burnt Body Of Man Found, One Held For Murder

Based on the last dialed call on his mobile phone, suspect Digambar Sabane was apprehended, the official stated. According to preliminary investigations, Sabane and the two other suspects allegedly compelled Lamture to work at a lodge on Ausa road after providing him with some wages in advance.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, April 07, 2024, 12:38 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

A person has been arrested after the partially burnt body of a 28-year-old man was discovered in Latur district, while a search is underway for two more suspects, police confirmed on Saturday.

The body of Sachin Lamture, a resident of Nitur village in Nilanga tehsil, was found in Khopegaon village on Friday morning, according to an official from the Vivekanand police station. An autopsy revealed that he had been murdered.

Based on the last dialed call on his mobile phone, suspect Digambar Sabane was apprehended, the official stated. According to preliminary investigations, Sabane and the two other suspects allegedly compelled Lamture to work at a lodge on Ausa road after providing him with some wages in advance. When Lamture objected to the long working hours, the suspects demanded their money back. This dispute ultimately led to Lamture's murder, explained Inspector Vaijnath Munde, adding that efforts are underway to locate the other two suspects.

