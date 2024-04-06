 Nashik: Police Arrest Two Murder Suspects In Sinnar
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 06, 2024, 03:40 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

In a significant breakthrough, the Nashik rural local crime branch, under the jurisdiction of Vavi police station, successfully apprehended two suspects involved in a murder case in Sinnar. The incident, which occurred on April 03 at around 9 am, saw the discovery of a deceased male identified as Dilip Bhausaheb Sonawane (37) at Kahandalwadi Shivar, Sinnar. The victim had been fatally stabbed on the head and neck.

Following the investigation, it was revealed that the victim's maternal uncle, Krishna alias 'Popat' Jalinder Jadhav (22), and his friend Ajay Subhash Shirasath (23) were the perpetrators of the crime. Both suspects had been absconding since the incident, with their mobile phones switched off.

Acting on a tip-off received by PI Raju Surve of the local crime branch, a joint operation was conducted with the Igatpuri police station team at Kasara railway station in the Thane area. Consequently, Krishna Jadhav and Ajay Shirasath were successfully apprehended.

The arrested suspects, aged 22 and 23 respectively, confessed to their involvement in the murder, citing suspicion of an immoral relationship as the motive behind the crime. They have been produced before the investigating officer at Vavi police station.

