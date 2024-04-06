Nashik: Five Killed, Three Injured As SUV Collides With Motorbike

At least five people were killed and three injured when an SUV collided with a motorcycle near Dindori in Nashik district on Friday afternoon, police reported.

The incident occurred around 2 pm at Chinchbari on the Dindori-Nashik road as the SUV was travelling towards Nashik from the pilgrimage town of Wani, according to an official statement. The driver of the speeding SUV lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the motorcycle travelling in the opposite direction, also hitting a roadside tree, the official informed. It appeared that the SUV driver was attempting to overtake another vehicle at the time of the accident, the official added.

Anil Bodke and his son Rahul, who were riding the motorcycle, succumbed to their injuries at the scene. Both were residents of Niphad in the district.

Among the passengers in the SUV, Mukesh Kumar Yadav (25), Aman Ramkesh Yadav (18), and Kusumdevi Ramkesh Yadav (45), members of a Nashik-based family, lost their lives in the tragic incident, while three others sustained injuries.

The injured were rushed to a private hospital in Nashik city for treatment, the official stated, adding that an investigation into the accident was underway.