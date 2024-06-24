 Latur: Mentally Unwell Woman, Child Reunited With Kin After Spending Months Along Highway
Latur: Mentally Unwell Woman, Child Reunited With Kin After Spending Months Along Highway

The woman and the child were spotted on the Aurad-Shahajani road in February

PTIUpdated: Monday, June 24, 2024, 04:01 PM IST
A mentally ill woman and her 4-year-old daughter living for the past several months along a highway in the Latur district were reunited with her kin by some youths. 

They had spotted the woman and the child on the Aurad-Shahajani road in February and alerted an NGO working for the welfare of such persons.

"We found the woman's son had drowned in a well some 100 metres from the spot she was sitting in Shirshi Hangarga village. Her husband died soon after and the distress affected her mental condition. We put her in the care of Divya Seva Residential Rehabilitation Centre at Varvand in Buldhana district," Religion to Responsibility functionary Rahul Patil Chakurkar said. 

"After treatment at the centre for a few months, the woman and her daughter were recently reunited with her kin in Nilanga tehsil. Her second son, who has cleared his Class XII exams and works in a hotel, and a 12-year-old daughter were so happy," he said.

