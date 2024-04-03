 Latur: History-Sheeter Jailed Ahead Of LS Polls
The accused, Mohsin Habib Shaikh alias Baba Pathan, a resident of Ausa in the district, was booked under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act (MPDA) and sent to the jail at Harsul in neighboring Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, April 03, 2024, 11:51 AM IST
article-image
Getty Image

Police have arrested a 28-year-old history-sheeter in Latur district as part of their action against persons with a criminal background ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, Mohsin Habib Shaikh alias Baba Pathan, a resident of Ausa in the district, was booked under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act (MPDA) and sent to the jail at Harsul in neighboring Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, he said.

article-image

Shaikh was named as an accused in 11 different cases, including murder, attempted murder, extortion, armed robbery, molestation, and possession of sharp weapons, the official informed. The action against him was taken as per the orders issued by Superintendent of Police Somay Munde, he said.

"The order to jail him under the MPDA was approved by district collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge. This is the seventh such action under the MPDA in the district," the official said."

