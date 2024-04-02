Mumbai News: HC Sentences Builder Paras Sunderji Dedhia To Three Months In Civil Imprisonment At Arthur Road Jail

Bombay High Court | File pic

Developer Paras Sunderji Dedhia of Yash Builders was arrested on Monday from the Bombay High Court premises and sentenced to three months of civil imprisonment for contempt of court.

The court had issued a non-bailable warrant on December 22, 2023 against Dedhia after he failed to appear despite repeated reminders and a bailable warrant in a case related to duping several persons in redevelopment projects at Chembur and Govandi. The HC was hearing a batch of pleas against him after he failed to abide by the consent terms signed in 2021.

According to petitioners’ advocates Mehul Rathod, Malcolm Siganporia and Aadil Parsuramporia, the development agreement was signed in 2014 with the owner Dilip Gawand for redevelopment of the property in Chembur.

Legal Battle Over Property: Yash Heights & Yash Signature Proposed Projects

Two projects were proposed – Yash Heights and Yash Signature. The buildings were demolished after the occupants vacated the premises. Gawand was entitled to two flats measuring 805 sq ft carpet area in the new building named Yash Signature. As the developer failed to complete the project and hand over possession, Gawand approached the HC in 2017.

Following a suit, consent terms were signed in 2018 wherein Dedhia agreed to fulfil the commitments. As he failed to comply with the terms, execution applications were filed. Gawand passed away on May 11, 2020 and his wife Surekha and son Akash continued the litigation.

On Monday, state advocate Amit Parkar submitted that till late Sunday night Dedhia was evading arrest, a look out circular was also issued against him and that he had also switched off his mobile phone. Dedhia, on his own, appeared before the court during the hearing.

Dedhia Arrested For Breach Of Court Orders

The court noted Dedhia’s “deliberate, wilful and contumacious conduct” and highlighted his breach of undertakings given to court. “If this conduct is not dealt with firmly, it may result in lowering the dignity and the majesty of this institution in the eyes of the public and in erosion of the faith that the people repose in the judiciary and the rule of law,” Justice Abhay Ahuja said.

Justice Ahuja said, “Although he is present in court, he has not even apologised nor has he furnished any explanation for his wilful and deliberate disregard of the court orders.”

The court then directed senior police inspector Arvind Chandanshive, who was in the court, to arrest Dedhia immediately and send him to Arthur Road prison.