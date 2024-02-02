Mumbai News: Builder Paras Dedhia Arrested For Cheating

Mumbai: Builder Paras Sunderji Dedhia has been arrested by the RCF Police for allegedly cheating a senior citizen of Rs1.25 crore by selling the complainant's flat to another person.

The complainant, Kuldeep Bhatti, 68, approached the police in August 2023 and registered a case against Dedhia, who owns several projects under the banner of Yash Builders.

Bhatti owns an apartment at Sheth Heights by Galiakotwala Group located at RC Marg in Chembur which he wanted to sell. In 2016, he was introduced to Dedhia via a mutual connection who showed interest in buying the apartment and finalised the deal at Rs1.25 crore. In January 2018, Bhatti and Dedhia met at the registrar’s office in Kurla where they expected to exchange documents and money to close the deal. Bhatti handed over all the documents of the apartment while Dedhia said he would pay in a day or two. But he never paid Bhatti, he alleges.

In March 2018, Bhatti got to know that Dedhia sold his Chembur apartment to another man named Mayur Patel for Rs2.01 crore. Despite sending legal notices to Dedhia, Bhatti never got the document back. Moreover, Patel, who is now the lawful owner of Bhatti’s apartment, started pressuring them to vacate and hand over the apartment to him.

According to RCF Police, Dedhia was arrested on Thursday and was presented in court which remanded him in police custody till February 8. Dedhia, a resident of Lower Parel, has several similar civil cases ongoing in the court of law related to cheque bounces, etc. In this case, sections, including 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code, have been slapped against Dedhia.