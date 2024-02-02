 Mumbai: NRI Duped Of ₹72 Lakh While Trying To Buy Flat, Builder Booked
NRI doctor, 68, alleges that accused usurped Rs 72 lakh; didn't deliver promised flats

Vishal SinghUpdated: Friday, February 02, 2024, 09:37 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

A 68-year-old non-resident Indian (NRI) doctor allegedly lost Rs 72 lakh to a builder while trying to buy a flat. Interestingly, the deal dates back to 1995 and the sexagenarian said that he learned about the “fraud” recently.

In his complaint to the Bandra police, Dr Mehboob Kapadia said that he serves as the medical director at the Indian Medical Council in Chicago, USA. Around 29 years ago, he booked a flat in the proposed Sagar Elegance building and paid the whopping amount within six months back then.

As he was unable to frequently travel to India, it was in 2009 when he approached the builder, who expressed inability to hand over the flat. The doctor then lodged a written complaint, after which the builder proposed to give him another flat.

Even that promise fell flat when the senior citizen recently learned that the unit had been already registered in someone else's name in 2017. He the filed the present FIR. 

