Mumbai Crime: Dead Body Of Newborn Baby Recovered From Garbage Disposal At Avighna Park Tower In Lalbagh

Mumbai Crime: Dead Body Of Newborn Baby Recovered From Garbage Disposal In Lalbagh | Representational Image

A newborn baby girl, who was born two to three days ago, was found dead in the dustbin of One Avighna Park Tower in Lalbagh. Some unknown person threw this girl in the dustbin and went away. Police have registered the case and are investigating.

According to the information received from Kalachowki Police, the watchman of One Avighna Tower located in Lalbagh informed the police that a girl was lying dead in the garbage there. As soon as information about this incident was received, the police immediately reached the spot and started investigation.

Baby was born at home

A police officer said that the baby was born at home and not in a hospital because her umbilical cord was not cut. In order to hide the birth of this girl, she has been thrown in the dustbin. The police officer said that all the CCTV footage around the tower is being checked to investigate this matter.

The police are investigating this matter by registering an FIR against unknown parents under Section 318(Concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the IPC.

Read Also Mumbai Crime: Govandi Murder Suspect Confesses To One More Killing Executed In Oct 2023

Similar past incident

The incident came juts four days after body of a 40-year-old man with injury marks has been found outside a railway station in Palghar district of Maharashtra, with the police suspecting it to be a case of murder, an official said on Monday.

Some passers-by spotted the body near a toilet close to the Naigaon railway station on Sunday evening and alerted the police, inspector Mangesh Aandhare from Naigaon police station said. The police rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem.