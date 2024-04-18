 Latur: Boy Drowns In Private Swimming Pool In Latur
The teenager's father lodged a police complaint against the owner and manager of the swimming pool, alleging inadequate facilities. The process to register a case is currently underway.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 02:48 PM IST
article-image

A 16-year-old boy drowned in a private swimming pool in Latur district on Wednesday, an official reported. Mayuresh Rathod had accompanied his father and a few friends to the pool in Udgir, along with their children.

The parents paid ₹500 to the swimming pool manager to permit Rathod and four others to play in the water, officials disclosed. As the parents conversed by the poolside, Rathod ventured into the deeper end and drowned.

