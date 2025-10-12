Latur: ATS Officer Avez Kazi Helps Recover ₹2.5 Lakh In Cyber Fraud Cases | Sourced

Latur: Thanks to the swift action and diligent follow-up by Assistant Police Inspector (API) Avez Kazi of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), victims of two major cyber frauds have successfully recovered a total of ₹2.5 lakh syphoned off by online fraudsters.

Two months ago, on August 10, around midnight, a journalist received a series of SMS alerts indicating that ₹98,289 had been debited from his Bank of India account. Shocked and confused, the journalist, who was still working late at his office, was consoled by his colleague, engineer Umesh Lohkare.

He immediately informed the bank manager, but before the UPI service could be blocked, more debit messages appeared. Realising he had fallen victim to a cyber scam, he contacted API Avez Kazi, known for assisting victims in recovering stolen funds in similar cases.

After assessing the situation, Kazi advised him to file a complaint on the government’s cybercrime portal. Observing the journalist’s distress, Kazi personally collected the required bank details, email ID, and phone number and submitted the online complaint on his behalf. He reassured the victim that prompt reporting would improve the chances of recovery.

Following Kazi’s guidance, the journalist also submitted a UPI insurance claim form to the bank. A few weeks later, to his relief, he received confirmation that ₹98,000 had been credited back to his account, a recovery later verified by the bank. Grateful for the timely assistance, the journalist publicly thanked API Kazi for his dedicated efforts.

In another case, six months earlier, a pharmaceutical businessman from Latur had lost ₹1.5 lakh in a similar online scam. Under Kazi’s guidance, he followed the same process of complaint and insurance claim, resulting in a full refund of the defrauded amount.

Both incidents underscore how proactive police support and timely reporting through official channels can help cyber fraud victims recover their hard-earned money.