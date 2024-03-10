Latur Accident: 14-year-old Succumbs To Injuries

A tragic incident unfolded as 14-year-old Omkar Kamble, who had tragically lost both his legs in a horrifying accident on the Latur-Ausa highway near Ausa on Friday morning, succumbed to his injuries in the evening, bringing the total death toll to 3.

The whole incident was captured on the CCTV camera.

This devastating accident occurred on the morning of March 9 near a petrol pump when the car's driver, in an attempt to avoid a rickshaw, lost control of the wheel. As a result, the speeding car crashed into the entrance of a roadside hotel. The impact was so severe that two passengers in the car lost their lives on the spot, while the other two sustained severe injuries.

The car, en route from Hyderabad to Latur, directly collided with 14-year-old Omkar, who was seated in a chair outside the hotel, resulting in the loss of both his legs. Unfortunately, the young boy succumbed to his injuries later in the day. The police are currently investigating the matter further.